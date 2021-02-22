Man goes to wrong car at Detroit store, gets assaulted, police say

Detroit police have released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault reported this month on the city’s east side.

A 69-year-old man was leaving a grocery store in the 9700 block of Harper at about 11:30 a.m. Feb. 6 "and walked up to a white Jeep Cherokee that he thought belonged to the person that dropped him off," authorities said in a statement. "As he tried to open the door, the victim realized that it wasn’t the same vehicle."

The driver exited and started attacking the man before fleeing in the Jeep, according to the release.

The victim was hospitalized with injuries.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, last seen wearing a red beanie cap and dark clothing with the words Savage Mode on the front of a sweater.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts or has information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5740. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.