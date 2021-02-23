2 men shot while sitting in car on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Two people were shot Monday afternoon while sitting in a car on a residential street in Detroit, police said.

Police say two men, 30 and 31, were in a 2016 white Chevy Impala about 6:50 p.m. on the 9700 block of Broadstreet, said Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, when they heard gunfire behind them and realized they'd been shot.

Medics transported the 30-year-old man to a hospital. Detroit police transported the 31-year-old man to the same hospital in a scout car.

Both victims are listed in stable condition, police said.

Police have no shooter description to offer.