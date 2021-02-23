Driver shot in second freeway shooting in Detroit since Monday

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday on the Southfield Freeway in northwest Detroit in which a driver was injured.

The driver was in a SUV south on the freeway near Interstate 96 "when another vehicle pulled alongside and started shooting," state police said on Twitter. "The driver was struck and possibly a passenger who left the scene."

Details were not immediately available.

Only one lane was open and the eastbound and westbound ramps were closed as troopers and detectives gathered evidence on the freeway, MSP said.

The incident follows another shooting reported Monday on Interstate 96 in Detroit that left three people dead and a fourth injured near Schaefer and Grand River on the city's west side.