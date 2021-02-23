Man gunned down in car on Detroit's west side

Detroit — An unidentified man was found slain early Tuesday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

The victim's body was found inside a black Chevy Impala about 1:25 a.m. in the area of Tireman and Prairie, police said. That's west of Livernois.

Detroit police say the circumstances before the shooting are not known. They will work to identify the victim and find the shooter, while the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the victim's cause of death.