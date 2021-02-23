Teen wounded in east Detroit shooting; suspect sought

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting this month on the city’s east side that wounded a 16-year-old.

The 16-year-old and another youth had argued with the suspect at about 7:20 p.m. Feb. 13 in the 15000 block of East Warren, investigators said in a statement.

"The male suspect then began firing multiple shots in their direction, striking one of the victims," according to the release. "Both victims were able to run to a nearby residence, medics were requested."

The 16-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition and later released, police said Tuesday.

They released surveillance footage of the suspect, who was last seen wearing white pants with a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information on the case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5540. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.