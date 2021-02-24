Bridge demolition to close I-94 between I-75, Conner in Detroit this weekend
Both directions of Interstate 94 between Interstate 75 and Conner in Detroit will be closed again this weekend for construction work, state officials said Wednesday.
The closure will start at 9 p.m. Friday and I-94 is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Crews will begin closing the area's entry ramps to the freeway at about 7 p.m. Friday.
MDOT said the closure is needed to enable crews to demolish the Burns Street overpass over I-94.
During the closure, traffic on westbound I-94 will be rerouted to westbound Eight Mile to southbound Gratiot to the westbound Gratiot Connector to northbound I-75 and back to westbound I-94.
One lane of westbound I-94 will be open for local traffic up to Conner.
Meanwhile, eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured to southbound I-75 to the eastbound Gratiot Connector to northbound Gratiot to eastbound Eight Mile and back to eastbound I-94.
MDOT plans to replace the Burns Street bridge, which was built in 1954.
The state agency closed both directions of I-94 in the same area last week to demolish the Frontenac Street bridge over the freeway.
The work is part of MDOT's I-94 Modernization Project in Detroit that involves rebuilding seven miles of freeway and replacing more than 60 bridges between Conner and Interstate 96.
