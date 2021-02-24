Detroit opens path for Metro Detroit residents to get COVID-19 vaccine at TCF Center

Detroit — The city is making COVID-19 vaccines available to suburban residents 55 and older willing to act as a "good neighbor" and accompany qualifying Detroiters to appointments at the TCF Center downtown, Mayor Mike Duggan said.

Duggan extended the offer during a Wednesday news conference, stressing Detroit has made a major push to get seniors to the center and has expanded community-based sites to administer shots. But the city, he said, "is still not where we want to be."

"We have got thousands of Detroit seniors who are still at risk from COVID, who have not been vaccinated," Duggan said. "This is an opportunity for everybody over 55 who wants to get a vaccine. Be a good neighbor, come on out."

The city's plan comes one week after Duggan opened up vaccine appointments to residents 60 and older with chronic medical conditions like cancer, heart conditions, liver or kidney disease, diabetes and hypertension. Those appointments became available on Friday.

The mayor also addressed vaccine hesitancy Wednesday, saying the city had planned for a $400,000 advertising campaign largely with testimonials from Detroiters who have been vaccinated at the TCF Center.

Detroit's City Council, he said, declined Tuesday to approve the appropriation, which would have been reimbursed by the federal government. He hopes the council will take it up again at Tuesday's formal session.

"I'm not sure why council failed to act yesterday, but it is delaying the ad campaign to deal with the vaccine hesitancy," he said.

Duggan said the city was making enough progress with its 15,000 weekly doses of the vaccine to boost access, adding there's a chance that by April the city could vaccinate all residents who have a high risk of dying from the coronavirus and want the vaccine.

On Wednesday, Duggan said he expects the city to give out 25,000 doses next week between first and second shots.

The city recently began hosting "Senior Saturdays," an effort to vaccinate upwards of 1,000 Detroit seniors on Saturdays at city churches. The program began at two sites, Second Ebenezer Church on the city's east side and Fellowship Chapel on the west side. Since then, two other locations — Grace Community Church and Kemeny Recreation Center — have been added.

In the coming weeks, Duggan said Wednesday, Detroit will offer vaccines to churches in other sections of the city.

The mayor has been pressing the state and federal government, including President Joe Biden, to increase Detroit's weekly allowance of the vaccine to 25,000 doses. Duggan met with Biden earlier this month at the Oval Office alongside other mayors and governors to discuss the president's COVID relief plan.

On Monday, The Detroit News reported that Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are eyeing Ford Field for a mass vaccination site that could open next month in downtown Detroit.

Health officials toured the domed stadium Monday morning with representatives from the Michigan State Police, city of Detroit and the Detroit Lions, sources familiar with the plans told The News.

Duggan said that FEMA, the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit are in talks over the opportunity for a major regional vaccination site to serve southeast Michigan. He said he's leaving it to FEMA to disclose additional details.

Detroit continues to ramp up vaccination efforts in the midst of multiple confirmed cases of the highly contagious new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7. But Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair noted Wednesday that the city's infection rate has fallen to an all-time low of 2.8%.

Vaccine appointments can be scheduled by calling (313) 230-0505 between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

