Six masked men break into Detroit food market

Detroit — Police are on the lookout for six men who allegedly forced their way into a supermarket on Detroit's west side and stole cash early Wednesday morning.

The break-in took place about 4:35 a.m. on the 11500 block of Dexter, said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. That's north of Chicago Boulevard.

The business targeted is called the Food Farm Market. It's still open for business Wednesday.

Police did not say how much money was taken.

All six men wore masks and gloves, police said.