Detroit man, 24, lying on couch wounded by gunfire

Detroit — A 24-year-old man on his couch was shot early Thursday morning at his home on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 3 a.m. on the 19300 block of Blake, which is north of West Seven Mile and west of John R.

Detroit police say the shots came from outside the home, but have no description of the shooter. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are not immediately known, hours in to the investigation.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, and he's listed in temporary serious condition.