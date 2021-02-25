Man gunned down in driveway on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are working to identify a man killed early Thursday morning on Detroit's west side.

The man was found wounded at about 4:45 a.m. in a driveway on the 17300 block of Lenore. That's north of Six Mile and west of Telegraph.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, where he died. Both police and the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will work to identify the victim.

Detroit police said the circumstances prior to the shooting aren't immediately known, and they have no shooter description to offer.

Police ask anyone with information on the fatal shooting to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP, and share what they know anonymously.