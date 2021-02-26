1 killed, 1 injured when car hits tree on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A single-vehicle crash on Detroit's east side Thursday night left the driver dead and a passenger injured, police said.

The fatal crash took place about 9 p.m. on the 12000 block of Whitehill, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department. That's south of Morang and east of Kelly.

Police say the a 21-year-old man was driving a silver Dodge Charger. A 20-year-old man was his passenger.

The driver lost control and hit a tree, police said.

Medics transported both men to a hospital, but the 21-year-old driver died.

The 20-year-old is in temporary serious condition.

Police don't yet know if drugs or alcohol factored into the crash. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the driver's cause of death.