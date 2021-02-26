23 Detroit Whole Foods Market workers test positive for COVID-19

Detroit — More than 20 employees at the Whole Foods grocery store in the city's Midtown District were diagnosed Tuesday with COVID-19, officials said.

“Upon being informed of positive cases at Whole Foods, the Detroit Health Department team acted immediately to address this outbreak by offering rapid testing to all employees," Detroit Public Health Officer Denise Fair said in a statement. "So far, 23 employees out of 196 have tested positive."

She also said the company has told city officials none of its Detroit store workers or close contacts of any employee who has tested positive will be allowed back to work until they have produced a negative test result. The store is located on Mack near Woodward .

"This is a reminder to all grocery stores of the availability of vaccinations and the importance of getting their employees vaccinated to make sure this does not happen again,” Fair said.

Based in Austin, Texas, Whole Foods Market Inc. has more than 350 retail and non-retail locations in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom.

A company representative said Thursday in a statement to The Detroit News that the safety of its team members and its customers remain its top priority.

"We address any confirmed diagnosis in our stores with a comprehensive action plan that includes enhanced cleaning and contact tracing, as well as communicating directly with our team members," the statement said. "We support any team member who is diagnosed positive or placed in quarantine so they can prioritize their health and stay home.

"We have rolled out extensive measures to keep people safe in our stores and are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities.”

The Midtown location workers must receive a negative COVID-19 test before they can return to work, the representative also said.

Earlier Thursday, state officials reported Michigan added 1,388 cases and 48 deaths.

The figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 585,352 and deaths to 15,453 since the virus was first detected in March, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Last week, the state totaled 5,695, cases and 209 deaths, the lowest weekly case total since Sept. 20. The week before, Michigan recorded 6,576 cases and 256 deaths.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that her administration will examine easing some COVID-19 restrictions as infection rates decline.