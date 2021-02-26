Detroit man charged with murder in freeway shooting

A 39-year-old Detroit man was charged Friday with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of another man on a local freeway this week, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

David Easterly is accused of killing Bernard Waller, 31, also of Detroit around 8:12 p.m. Monday on the westbound shoulder of Interstate 96 near Grand River.

Michigan State Troopers on patrol saw what appeared to be a crash involving two cars in the area and found Waller dead from several gunshot wounds.

On the eastbound side of I-96, troopers discovered the body of Emmanuel Woodward, 27, of Detroit, who apparently was struck by a car as he attempted to cross the freeway.

No other details were released Friday in the case because it remains under state police investigation, the prosecutor's office said.

Easterly was arraigned in 36th District Court on charges of first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of firearm, carrying concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm 2nd offense. He was arraigned Friday in 36th District Court in Detroit and remanded to jail. His probable cause conference is scheduled for March 9 and a preliminary examination March 16 before Judge Ronald Giles.