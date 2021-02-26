SUBSCRIBE NOW
DETROIT

Detroit police seek tips in fatal hit-and-run on west side

James David Dickson
The Detroit News
Detroit — Investigators are seeking the public's help locating the driver in an alleged hit-and-run crash two weeks ago that killed a pedestrian on Detroit's west side, police said Friday.

The fatal hit-and-run took place about 6:20 p.m. Feb. 11 on the 9000 block of Greenfield, police said. That's north of Joy Road.

The crash killed a 61-year-old man as he was crossing the street.

Police say a tan-colored SUV northbound on Greenfield hit him.

After stopping briefly to check on the victim, the driver left, headed west on West Chicago.

Detroit police say this tan SUV was allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash two weeks ago on the city's west side.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, but he died.

Police ask anyone with knowledge of the crash to share what they know anonymously with Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

