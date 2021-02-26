Detroit police seek tips in fatal hit-and-run on west side

Detroit — Investigators are seeking the public's help locating the driver in an alleged hit-and-run crash two weeks ago that killed a pedestrian on Detroit's west side, police said Friday.

The fatal hit-and-run took place about 6:20 p.m. Feb. 11 on the 9000 block of Greenfield, police said. That's north of Joy Road.

The crash killed a 61-year-old man as he was crossing the street.

Police say a tan-colored SUV northbound on Greenfield hit him.

After stopping briefly to check on the victim, the driver left, headed west on West Chicago.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, but he died.

Police ask anyone with knowledge of the crash to share what they know anonymously with Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.