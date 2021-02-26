Two dead, one injured in shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are investigating a triple shooting on the city's west side that left two dead and another seriously injured.

Detroit Police said the three victims were headed eastbound on Schoolcraft near Ashton in a Chevy Malibu around 7:45 p.m. Friday when someone inside a gray or silver Dodge Durango fired shots while traveling next to the victims.

A male and female victim were pronounced dead. The third victim is hospitalized in serious condition. None of the victims have been identified and no additional information was available late Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.

