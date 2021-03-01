Two women killed after crashing into pole on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Two unidentified women died early Monday morning in a single-car crash on Detroit's west side, police said.

The double-fatal crash took place at about 2:10 a.m. at Joy Road and Trinity, police said. That's on the eastern edge of Rouge Park.

The women were driving in a Saab 9-3 when they hit a pole. Both women died in the crash, authorities said.

In 2019, according to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts, 49% of fatal crashes in Michigan involved just one vehicle.

Police and the Wayne County Medical Examiner will work to identify both women.