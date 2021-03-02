Judge delays sentencing of accused smuggler who feds say used submarines

A federal judge Tuesday delayed sentencing for a Windsor man accused of using submarines to smuggle drugs and cash across the Detroit River.

U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland rescheduled sentencing of Glen Mousseau, 49, for 11 a.m. Wednesday in Detroit after the man's lawyer raised objections to a pre-sentencing report. He had been scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

The sentencing will come almost one year after the career criminal drew international attention when he was found floating, seemingly unconscious, in the river near Detroit, tethered to 185 pounds of marijuana. He told investigators he operated a smuggling business that utilized a fleet of submarines to avoid law enforcement.

Mousseau's crimes represented a modern twist on Detroit's fabled history of smugglers sending drugs, people and liquor across the international border between Detroit and Canada.

In October, Mousseau pleaded guilty to illegally entering the U.S. and drug trafficking, charges punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Advisory guidelines called for less than six years in prison but prosecutors argued he should get a longer sentence because Mousseau's rap sheet includes 47 convictions in Canada during the past 32 years.

His defense lawyer requested a 3 1/2-year sentence.

Prosecutors argue Mousseau headed an international smuggling business. His lawyer said Mousseau is a low-level drug mule.

