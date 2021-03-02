Man flees on foot after fatal I-96 crash in Detroit

Detroit — A 29-year-old Lincoln Park woman died and a 25-year-old man was arrested after a crash late Monday night on Interstate 96, police said.

Michigan State Police said the crash took place about 11:30 p.m. on westbound I-96 near Davison.

Police say a Chevy Traverse, driven by the 25-year-old man, hit a Saturn Ion with three people inside: the 29-year-old woman, and her two sons, who are 6 and 7.

The woman died from her injuries. The boys suffered minor injuries and were transported to Children's Hospital.

But after the crash, police say, the driver of the Traverse fled the freeway — on foot.

He turned up later at an area hospital, and was arrested. Police are working on getting a warrant to draw blood from the man.

The suspect has two convictions for driving on a suspended license, and has five suspensions on his license currently, police said, meaning he allegedly was not driving legally when the crash happened.

The children are in the care of family, police said.