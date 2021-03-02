Pedestrian, 78, killed while crossing street in Detroit

Detroit — A 78-year-old man died Monday night on Detroit's west side after being hit by a car as he crossed the street, police said.

The crash took place about 7:45 p.m. at West Seven Mile and Heyden, Detroit police said. That's west of Evergreen.

The victim was crossing the street when he was hit by a white Dodge Charger, police said.

The Charger was headed east on Seven Mile, toward Evergreen.

The victim died from his injuries. Police are investigating the crash but have not yet reported an arrest.

In 2019, according to Michigan State Police, 145 of the 985 people who died in car crashes in Michigan were pedestrians. That's about 15%.