Detroit dog owner surrenders 17 puppies to Michigan Humane

The Detroit News

Michigan Humane on Monday started treating 17 puppies taken from a Detroit home after several weeks of cooperation with the owner, the group said.

The puppies, which are 8-10 weeks old, were taken to the Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit for evaluation. Shelter staff are assessing their condition and giving the puppies medical care and food, the group said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the news you need. Subscribe now.

The owner told field agents the pups were unplanned litters and sought help, then chose to surrender them, according to the release.

"At this time Michigan Humane is not accepting any adoption inquiries for these animals," the group said Monday.