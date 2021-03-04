Detroit police shoot alleged armed robber

Detroit — A Detroit police officer shot a man Thursday after he allegedly tried to rob a business on the city's east side and then threatened responding officers with a rifle, Chief James Craig said.

The incident happened about 5 p.m. near East Warren and Pennsylvania, Craig said.

"According to preliminary information, a man armed with a high-powered rifle went into a Green Light location to rob it, and officers responded," he said. "The suspect advanced on the officer, and the officer fired a single round from his rifle."

The man was listed in temporary serious condition, Craig said.

The incident marks the second time this week Detroit police officers have shot a reportedly armed suspect. On Monday, a Cincinnati man suspected of killing his wife and two others in southwest Ohio was shot by Detroit officers outside the Rivertown Inn & Suites on Jefferson Avenue, after Craig said he opened fire on a Detroit police surveillance team.

The man, Chandra Moore, 55, remained in critical condition Thursday.

