Fire crews battle blaze at Detroit auto salvage yard

Detroit fire crews are battling a two-alarm blaze that erupted Thursday afternoon at a car salvage yard on the city's west side.

Firefighters were called to the site in the 14000 block of Meyers about 3:40 p.m., said Dave Fornell, the deputy fire commissioner.

More than 50 remained an hour later pouring water on the fire that is believed to have damaged multiple vehicles in the lot.

Rigs and fire vehicles blocked the intersection outside the facility, which is in an area of mostly industrial businesses.

It was unclear where the fire started, Fornell said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries to workers or others at the location, and the fire did not appear to have spread elsewhere, he added.