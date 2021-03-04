Man on motorcycle critically injured after crashing into SUV in Detroit

Detroit — A man was critically injured in a Wednesday crash between a motorcycle and an SUV on Detroit's west side.

A tan 2010 Ford Escape was pulling into a McDonald's parking lot at Grand River and Livernois about 3:20 p.m. when it was hit by a motorcycle, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department. It's too early to say whether speed or other factors played into the crash, police said.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

Medics transported the man on the motorcycle to a hospital, and he is listed in critical condition.

Motorcycle crashes are a relative rarity in Michigan, accounting for less than 1 percent of all crashes in Michigan in 2019, or 2,723 crash events out of 314,376, according to state police data.