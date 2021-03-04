Man, teen found fatally shot at west Detroit home

Detroit police are investigating a double fatal shooting this week on the city's west side.

Two people were found dead in the 17600 block of Annchester about 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, investigators said in a statement.

The victims, identified as a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl, both had gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Authorities did not release other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.