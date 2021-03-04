Detroit declined Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, but now plans to administer it

Detroit — The city declined 6,200 doses from the first shipment to Michigan of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine this week, but Mayor Mike Duggan's administration said Thursday there is now a plan to administer the shots in the future.

Duggan said Tuesday Detroit didn't have plans to offer the vaccine and that it would be best used in rural areas.

City spokesman John Roach said the city was allocated an additional 2,000 Moderna doses this week, for a total of 17,000 doses, which more than covers all the upcoming week's scheduled appointments.

It's also in addition to the 12,000 second-dose shots, bringing the overall number of vaccines scheduled to be administered by the city's health department next week to nearly 29,000, Roach said Thursday.

The city is in the works of setting up a separate Johnson & Johnson vaccination site as an option for residents to receive it. The city said it's unclear when the next round of doses will be received, but when they arrive, Detroiters will have that option, Roach said.

"The mayor made clear that he intended to maximize the availability of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which we have done successfully," he told The Detroit News. "The 29,000 Moderna/Pfizer vaccines over the next week administered directly by a health department is an extraordinary number."

Roach said the city received assurance from the state's Department of Health and Human Services that Detroit's full allocation of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will continue and that any doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be additional.

"The mayor would have strongly resisted any attempt to reduce Detroit’s allocation of Moderna and Pfizer going forward by substituting J and J in whole or in part," Roach said.

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine gained emergency use approval from the Food and Drug Administration in recent days.

Duggan, during a Tuesday news conference, noted that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines being administered at Detroit's vaccination sites are 95% effective for individuals who get both shots and that it "makes sense" to get the Johnson & Johnson shots "out to people in rural areas" waiting three to four hours in line.

Michigan health officials said they were poised to receive the largest vaccine shipment yet this week, with nearly 500,000 doses, including 82,700 Johnson & Johnson shots.

"In Detroit, we've got the finest vaccination infrastructure in the country. We can get you in and out quickly through TCF Center and we could do it twice and be fully protected," Duggan told reporters on Tuesday.

African Americans in Michigan are about twice as likely to not have received their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than residents who are White, according to data the state has released.

Dr. Debra Furr-Holden, Michigan State University's director of the Division of Public Health, warned Tuesday that the new, slightly less effective vaccine's distribution must be handled carefully, adding it wouldn't be thoughtful to administer a quickly developed and approved vaccine on an already-hesitant community.

"We can't push the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the underserved, especially when we know it has a lower effective rate," said Furr-Holden, who also serves as director of the Flint Center for Health Equity Solutions. "A premature rush could have unintended consequences and undermine the trust of the people we serve."

The single-shot vaccine was 72% effective at preventing moderate illness in U.S. trials, a number that falls short of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which were about 95% effective after two doses. However, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine completely prevented hospitalization and death, including in South Africa against a more transmittable variant, and was 85% effective at protecting against severe cases of illness.

However, experts say head-to-head comparisons among the vaccines cannot be made, because the trials were conducted at different times during the pandemic and in different countries dealing with different variants and transmission rates.

To ramp up vaccinations, Duggan said Tuesday, Detroit's Health Department will be offering on-site vaccinations at major manufacturing centers in the city starting with 8,000 employees at the two Jeep plants on the city's east side.

There are no age restrictions and all manufacturing workers who live in the suburbs but work in the city are eligible to get the vaccine at the TCF Center by calling (313) 230-0505.

Last week, the city opened up eligibility to nonresidents, offering a vaccine to anyone 55 years or older who drives an eligible Detroiter 60 or older to a vaccine appointment.

Detroit now provides vaccination data by race on its website collected from people vaccinated by the health department and the TCF Center. Black Detroiters account for 82% of shots. Another 15% identified as White and 2.9% as other.

The city is also adding to its Senior Saturday vaccinations by appointment from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at six Detroit churches.

Others eligible for shots at the TCF Center include food service workers living or working in Detroit; K-12 employees, security guards; janitors and U.S. Postal Service employees; workers of city-related agencies; clergy and funeral home staff; healthcare workers; and members of the city's disabled community 18 and older.

