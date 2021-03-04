Woman slain, man arrested in shooting on Detroit's east side

Detroit — A shooting late Wednesday night on Detroit's east side ended in the death of a 32-year-old woman and the arrest of a 32-year-old man, police said.

Detroit police say the fatal shooting took place about 10:50 p.m. on the 20500 block of Strasburg. That's south of East Eight Mile and east of Groesbeck.

Police are still investigating the circumstances prior to the shooting. The 32-year-old man arrested was transported to Detroit Detention Center, pending possible criminal charges.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will determine whether charges will be filed.