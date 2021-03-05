Duggan welcomes J&J COVID shots after prior comments come under fire

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan appeared to walk back comments he made this week after turning down doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after pushback from public health experts.

Duggan said Thursday the city declined 6,200 doses because officials wanted to focus instead on vaccines that are "the best" in the market. Oakland County ended up announcing this week that it had received more doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine than expected.

On Thursday, Duggan said his decision to turn down 6,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine didn't result in any Detroiters losing out on vaccination opportunities. He acknowledged the city would administer future shipments of the vaccine, should there be a need for them.

Public heath officials have been united in saying all COVID-19 vaccines approved by the federal Food and Drug Administered for emergency use are safe and effective — and people should take whatever kind they're offered.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was approved by the FDA this week, following approval of vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna in December.

"Folks all need to be working together with their medical team or health department to make sure there’s no misalignment in terms of messages," said Enrique Neblett, a professor of health behavior and health education at the University of Michigan School of Public Health and an associate director of the Detroit Urban Research Center.

The single-shot vaccine was 72% effective at preventing moderate illness in U.S. trials, a number that falls short of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which have been shown to be about 95% effective after two doses.

But public health experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, have encouraged people to take whatever vaccine they are offered.

In trials, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine completely prevented hospitalizations and deaths, including in South Africa against a more transmittable variant, and was 85% effective at protecting against severe cases of illness.

Duggan appeared to correct his prior comment with a Friday statement: "I have full confidence that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is both safe and effective. We are making plans now for Johnson & Johnson to be a key part of our expansion of vaccine centers and are looking forward to receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the next allocation.”

The mayor added that the city would open a second site offering Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The White House also defended Duggan's comments Friday as being misinterpreted.

"We've been in constant dialogue with Mayor Duggan, who said in fact that was not what he said, or however it was reported," said Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser for COVID response. "In fact, he is very eager for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and I think we would reiterate the message that, for all of us, the first vaccine we have an opportunity to take makes absolute sense to take."

Public health experts have been concerned that some African Americans are hesitant to be vaccinated due to a history of poor treatment in clinical trials and with the medical system in general. But Neblett said a lack access to vaccines due to the absence of pharmacies in black neighborhoods as well as a lack of transportation to get to the shots are the greatest reasons for fewer Blacks getting vaccinated.

About 11% of the city's residents older than 16 have had at least one shot as of Tuesday, according to the city's website. By comparison, 18.5% of Michigan residents older than 16 have received at least one dose.

Washtenaw County, at 21%, is slightly higher than the state average, and outer Wayne County, at 18%, and Macomb County, at 16.5% trail the statewide average.

"I believe that mayor Duggan shouldn’t have said that," said Detroit resident Quentis Leverett, 65. " I just think any of the vaccines that can help our people, or American people, should be accepted.

"I think it’s just the availability of getting it," he added. "They can’t get it — they don’t have transportation, or you have to be a certain age. In our community, there has been a lot of hesitancy because of our past. People have their own suspicions. I believe that the vaccine works.

kbouffard@detroitnews.com

Staff Writers Melissa Nann Burke and Sarah Rahal contributed.