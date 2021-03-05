Reward offered in slaying of 59-year-old man in Detroit

The Detroit News

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information about the slaying of a 59-year-old man on Detroit's east side.

Crime Stoppers is posting the cash reward after the March 12, 2020 death of Joseph Gennrich during what is suspected to have been an attempted robbery, the group said in a statement Friday.

The incident took place on the 11000 block of Charlemagne between Gunston Avenue and Connor Street.

The suspects were two males wearing dark colored clothing with hoods over their heads.

All rewards are paid anonymously. Call 1-800-SPEAK-UP with tips.