Cincinnati murder suspect wounded in shootout with Detroit police dies

Detroit — A triple homicide suspect from Cincinnati who was wounded last week during a shootout with Detroit police officers outside a motel on the city's east side died in custody, police confirmed Sunday.

Chandra Moore, 55, died Friday from wounds he sustained four days earlier, when police say he shot at officers who returned fire outside of the Rivertown Inn & Suites on Jefferson Avenue.

Detroit police Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood confirmed Sunday that Moore died Friday. He had been charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing his wife, Brittany Wagoner, 28, and then allegedly shooting Timothy Dugar, 33, and Andrew Wesley, 35.

A 17-year-old male and a 51-year-old male were wounded in the alleged attack.

Following the alleged slayings, Moore fled north to Detroit, and Detroit police received intelligence he was holed up at the hotel on Jefferson, about a mile east of downtown.

Police chief James Craig said because there were other guests in nearby rooms, the surveillance team made the decision to wait for Moore to come out, rather than raid his room.

When Moore exited his room Monday morning, Craig said he spotted the officers and shot at them. The officers returned fire, striking Moore several times.