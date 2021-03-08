2 Detroit police officers hurt in collision

Two Detroit police officers were injured Monday night after colliding with another driver on the city's west side, officials said.

The officers were heading west on Pembroke near the Southfield Freeway service drive at about 7:15 p.m. when their car collided with a southbound Hyundai Sonata in the intersection, the police department said in a statement.

Medics transported both officers to a hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, according to the release.

The Hyundai driver, identified as a 28-year-old woman, did not report any injuries and refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

Other details were not released Monday night.

