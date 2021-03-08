Couple's argument leads to stabbing death, Detroit police say

The Detroit News

A man was fatally stabbed in Detroit after an argument with a woman he was dating, police said Sunday.

The stabbing at about 9 p.m. Saturday on the 9000 block of Birwood involved a 58-year-old male victim and a 64-year-old woman, whom police describe as a suspect, according to preliminary information released by the Detroit Police Department.

The pair, who were dating, began arguing, police said, which allegedly led the suspect to stab the 58-year-old. The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Detroit Police Homicide Section at (313) 596-226