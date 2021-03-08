Indicted Detroit Councilman Gabe Leland says he won't seek a third term

Detroit — Indicted Detroit City Councilman Gabe Leland won't seek a third term in office.

Leland, who represents Detroit's District 7, shared his intentions in a Facebook post late last week to residents and supporters, saying he'd made the "difficult decision" to "turn a page in my life."

"I always gave my best and remained focused on making sure that the needs and concerns of all constituents were met," Leland wrote in an open letter on his social media page. "We have worked so hard together and have accomplished many great things throughout our community."

Reached Monday for comment, Leland referred a reporter to his social media post.

The councilman's Facebook page touts his office's efforts to promote property tax foreclosure prevention, disability affairs, literacy, health and wellness, and other quality of life concerns.

"As we continue to battle this pandemic, the city's looming budget, and other issues facing our communities, we'll continue to keep our heads high and my office will continue to work hard for the residents of the 7th District," he wrote.

Leland was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2018 on bribery conspiracy and two counts of bribery on allegations he agreed to accept $15,000 in cash and free car repairs from a Detroit auto shop owner to stall a vote on a land deal.

If convicted, Leland faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each bribery count and five years for bribery conspiracy.

The councilman did not respond to a request for comment Monday about his decision not to pursue another term or his plans.

In July, the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office charged Leland with misconduct in office. Monroe County was assigned the case after Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy cited a conflict of interest.

In that case, it's alleged Leland "accepted a campaign contribution of $7,500 in cash," which isn't permitted under state law. The payments are alleged to have occurred between Jan. 1, 2017, and Jan. 31, 2018. The maximum penalty for the felony offense is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Leland's federal corruption trial has been pushed back more than a half-dozen times, most recently, due to the pandemic and discussion of a potential resolution in the case. It is now slated for May 17, court records show.

The U.S. Department of Justice in court filings has said it intends to dismiss its indictment after Leland pleads guilty in state court.

The DOJ, in a February 2020 letter to Wayne County prosecutors, noted that authorities had "worked out a resolution of the case with Leland and his attorney."

"In summary, it is our intent to dismiss the indictment against Leland with prejudice once Leland has pleaded guilty to a charge of misconduct in office in state court with a probationary sentence," the Feb. 14, 2020, letter says.

Reached Monday, Leland's attorney Steve Fishman said that the case "should be resolved in the near future."

Just after his indictment in 2018, Leland vowed it would be "business as usual" for him at City Hall and he was "innocent until proven guilty."

Leland has continued to take part in council sessions and cast votes. Last summer, he cast a tie-breaking vote on a contentious proposal to put a $250 million blight bond before Detroit voters last November. Voters ultimately approved the bond measure.

The government alleges Leland and Detroit businessman Robert Carmack discussed land that Carmack believed he owned that was going to be sold by the city.

Leland offered to vote and help Carmack delay or prevent the sale in exchange for the money as well as free car repairs, authorities have alleged.

The next month, Leland twice cast the sole vote against selling the property.

Leland in August 2017 allegedly enlisted a campaign staffer to pick up and deliver him $7,500. Four days later, he won the Aug. 8 primary.

Leland met Carmack at the Caucus Club Detroit restaurant afterward, acknowledging receipt of the $7,500 but said Carmack never paid the balance of the $15,000 bribe, according to Leland's federal indictment.

The pair met at The Sting on Michigan Avenue on June 23, 2017, to discuss Leland's alleged efforts stall the land deal.

"So when do you want me to give you that money?" Carmack asked Leland during the meeting captured on a secret recording by Carmack released by the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office under the Freedom of Information Act.

Leland told Carmack he favored two checks for his campaign account to "do it by the book." But Carmack argued he wanted to hand the councilman the cash: "I’ll just give you the money. I don’t want to deal with nobody else."

"That’s probably a good thing. Deal on the low f------ low, low right now," said Leland, expressing worries over his close ties with indicted towing titan Gasper Fiore, who’d been charged that June in a widespread bribery conspiracy in Macomb County. Fiore later became an FBI witness, cooperating with government investigators targeting politicians, including Leland.

Fishman has said that the 2017 audio recordings support a position that what transpired was nothing more than improperly accepting a cash campaign payment.

As of late February, 10 residents had picked up petitions for a run for the District 7 seat.

