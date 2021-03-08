A week after leaving prison, man arrested in Detroit murder

Detroit — A 32-year-old man facing murder and gun charges in a fatal shooting last week in Detroit had been released from prison the week before after serving more than eight years, records show.

Anthony Funderburg Jr. faces six felony charges: second-degree murder, three counts of felony firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and evidence tampering.

While Funderburg's case will be heard in Detroit's 36th District Court, he was arraigned over the weekend at 34th District Court in Romulus. The Romulus court handles all weekend arraignments in Wayne County.

Funderburg was denied bond.

Last week:Woman slain, man arrested in shooting on Detroit's east side

Funderburg is charged in an east side shooting at about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. Detroit police arrived on the 20500 block of Strasburg, south of East Eight Mile, east of Groesbeck, to find a 32-year-old woman slain.

Police arrested Funderburg at the scene.

Michigan Department of Corrections record show Funderburg was discharged from prison Feb. 20.

In November 2012, Funderburg pleaded no contest to an armed robbery charge in Oakland County, and was sentenced to a prison term between six years and nine months and 20 years.

He served about eight years and nine months before his release.

Funderburg is due in 36th District Court on March 17 for a probable cause conference, and on March 24 for a preliminary examination, both before Judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones.

Funderburg has retained attorney Carla Marable of Southfield, court records show.

Marable said Funderburg insists the shooting was an "accident."

"He called the police. He didn't run, he didn't hide," Marable said.