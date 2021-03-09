Duggan to deliver 8th state of the city address at Jeep plant

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan will deliver his eighth state of the city speech Tuesday with a focus on initiatives to lift Detroiters out of poverty and plans to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations.

Duggan's virtual address is expected to focus heavily on an effort he has dubbed the "People Plan," a series of skilled trades training and support programs to aid city residents.

The mayor, who is seeking a third term this year, is aiming to raise $50 million over five yeas to fund the six programs and expand them.

He's also expected to detail a proposal for another layer of auto insurance reform in Detroit and the city's distribution plans for the new Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine.

Duggan will give the speech from inside the new $1.6 billion Mack Assembly Plant on the city's east side.

The site at Mack and St. Jean recently began production and is home to the Jeep brand's three-row SUV, the Grand Cherokee L. The facility is the first built in Detroit in the last three decades and is employing thousands of Detroiters.

Over the last week, the mayor has received pushback over his comments about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and his decision to decline a shipment of 6,200 doses.

Just after the vaccine gained federal approvals for emergency use, Duggan said he had no plans to offer it, saying it would be better directed to rural communities. Days later, he said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was good, but noted the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines — both already being administered in Detroit — were "the best." He said the city would accept future shipments of the vaccine, should there be a need to.

On Friday, Duggan appeared to walk back the prior comments, offering a more forceful endorsement of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The administration of President Joe Biden also weighed in, claiming Duggan's earlier comments had been misinterpreted.

A livestream is expected to go live at 6:45 p.m. Duggan is expected to deliver his virtual address at 7 p.m.

