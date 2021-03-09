Man robbed same Detroit dollar store twice in 2 days, police say

Detroit police have released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with two armed robberies reported last week on the city’s west side.

The man approached the counter at a dollar store located in the 9300 block of Greenfield at about 8:30 a.m. March 3, set items down "then produced a weapon and demanded money," investigators said in a statement.

He fled on foot; authorities believe he returned to the same store the next day, "produced a weapon and demanded money," according to the release.

The man allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

He is described as in his 30s or 40s, 5-foot-6, with a medium complexion and stocky build.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Investigative Unit at (313) 596-5240. Crime Stoppers of Michigan also accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.