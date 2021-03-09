Passenger killed when driver hits parked car in Detroit

Detroit — A woman was killed early Monday on Detroit's west side when a vehicle she was a passenger in hit a parked car, police said.

The fatal crash took place about 2:15 a.m. on the 1400 block of West Grand Boulevard, said Janae Gordon, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of West Warren.

Police say a 24-year-old male driver lost control of his white Chevy Impala and hit a parked car.

The driver was transported to a hospital, but the passenger, who police believe was 25-30 years old, was pronounced dead.

The driver's condition is not immediately available, police said.