Bet over game ends in fatal shootout in Detroit
James David Dickson
The Detroit News
Detroit — A bet between two men resulted in a shootout that left one dead and the other hospitalized Wednesday morning in Detroit, police said.
The fatal shootout took place about 1:45 a.m. on the 19900 block of Waltham, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department. That's just north of East State Fair, west of Goulburn.
Police say the two men — one 41, the other 43 — were playing a game, and had made a bet. Police couldn't immediately specify what game they were playing.
The 41-year-old man won. The two men argued. Both pulled out guns, and both fired shots.
The 41-year-old died at the scene. Police recovered a gun they believe is his.
The 43-year-old drove himself to the hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition.