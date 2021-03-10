Bet over game ends in fatal shootout in Detroit

Detroit — A bet between two men resulted in a shootout that left one dead and the other hospitalized Wednesday morning in Detroit, police said.

The fatal shootout took place about 1:45 a.m. on the 19900 block of Waltham, said Janae Gordon, a spokeswoman for Detroit Police Department. That's just north of East State Fair, west of Goulburn.

Police say the two men — one 41, the other 43 — were playing a game, and had made a bet. Police couldn't immediately specify what game they were playing.

The 41-year-old man won. The two men argued. Both pulled out guns, and both fired shots.

The 41-year-old died at the scene. Police recovered a gun they believe is his.

The 43-year-old drove himself to the hospital and is listed in temporary serious condition.