Detroit man charged with shooting Uber driver to death

A 24-year-old Detroit man was charged Wednesday with shooting an Uber driver to death two months ago on the city's northwest side.

Carlous Skipper Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in the slaying of driver Yousef Al-Gabri, a 43-year-old Detroit resident, around 2:32 a.m. Jan. 14 in the 16500 block of Wisconsin near Florence.

Al-Gabri was found after his SUV struck the front porch of a home. He had been shot multiple times, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Al-Gabri was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to authorities, Skipper used a cellphone around 2:08 a.m. under a different name to call an Uber to the Wisconsin Street location. When Al-Gabri showed up, Skipper allegedly fired several shots at him from a handgun.

Skipper was arrested Tuesday. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court.