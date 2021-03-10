Driver sought in Detroit fatal hit-and-run

Detroit police have released images of a car involved a fatal hit-and-run last week on the city's west side.

A 78-year-old man was walking across Seven Mile near Heyden at about 7:50 p.m. March 1 when a white Dodge Charger with tinted windows traveling east struck him, investigators said in a statement.

The Charger continued driving east. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.