2 men shot while sitting in SUV in Detroit

Detroit — Two men were shot as they sat in an SUV on Detroit's east side late Wednesday night, police said.

The double shooting took place about 11:35 p.m. on the 10400 block of Cadieux, south of Morang.

Police say the two men, 28 and 35, were sitting in a white 2004 GMC Yukon when someone approached the SUV and fired shots into it.

The 28-year-old man was privately conveyed to the hospital. He's in stable condition.

Detroit police transported the 35-year-old man to a hospital. He's in critical condition.

Police offered no shooter description.