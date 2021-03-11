Detroit woman, 64, charged in boyfriend's stabbing death

Detroit — A 64-year-old Detroit woman faces a second-degree murder charge in the stabbing death of her boyfriend last week, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Daisy Lee Forbes, 64, was arraigned Tuesday at Detroit's 36th District Court on the murder charge and was denied bond. She will remain at Wayne County Jail as her case proceeds.

About 8:35 p.m. March 6, Detroit police were called to a home on the 19400 block of Birwood. That's north of Seven Mile and west of Wyoming on the city's west side.

There they found Richard Thomas, 59, dead. He had been stabbed multiple times.

Authorities describe Forbes as Thomas' "long-term girlfriend." The two argued prior to the stabbing, authorities say.

Forbes is due for a probable cause conference on March 23 before Judge Roberta Archer.