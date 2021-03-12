Man, 39, shot on Detroit's west side, but unclear where it happened

Detroit — Police are having trouble locating the scene of a shooting in Detroit early Friday morning after the victim changed his story "multiple times" about what happened.

The shooting was reported about 3:15 a.m., allegedly in the area of Forrer and West Chicago, west of Greenfield.

Officer Holly Lance, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said the victim told police someone had pulled up alongside him and started shooting.

After being hit, he ran to a gas station and someone there called for help.

Medics transported the victim to a hospital, where he is listed in temporary serious condition.

Detroit police were unable to find a shooting scene where the victim said he was shot.

The man has changed his story "multiple times," police said, leaving police without a crime scene to investigate.