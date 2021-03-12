Michigan State Fair bandshell prepared for second act at Palmer Park

The Detroit News

The bandshell at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds is nearing the end of its long run at the site, and workers are preparing to move the structure to its new home in Palmer Park.

Mayor Mike Duggan announced Tuesday during his State of the City speech that the long abandoned bandshell would be saved from demolition as part of plans for an Amazon fulfillment center and an indoor transit center for the Detroit Department of Transportation.

We're running a new-subscriber special — Support local journalism and subscribe here.

The bandshell, which is wooden and was built in 1938, will be disassembled and moved to Palmer Park, officials said during a press conference Friday at the structure. The move is being done through a partnership that includes the city's general services department, the People for Palmer Park and Councilman Roy McCalister Jr., whose district includes the park.

"They're getting parks for their community and we're being very sensitive," Duggan said during his address Tuesday. "There's a lot of emotion. I saw concerts at the bandshell ... I'm very glad to say (with the help of) my partner, Roy McCalister, that we are going to move this bandshell to another park;, McCalister is is suggesting Palmer Park."