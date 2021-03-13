2 arrested after pointing guns at police, hitting patrol cruiser

Detroit — Two people were arrested Friday after pointing guns at a Detroit police officer, then leading Detroit police and state troopers on a chase and hitting a squad car on the city's west side, Michigan State Police said.

The agency tweeted it overheard on a Detroit Police talk group at about 10:35 p.m. that two subjects had pointed a gun at an officer. Troopers located a Dodge Charger that matched the description running with no lights near Evergreen and Interstate 96. They attempted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and police pursued the vehicle until it stopped on a side street.

As state police approached the suspect driver fled again, MSP said. The suspect vehicle ran a stop sign at Kentfield and the I-96 service drive and stuck a Detroit Police unit. The two subjects were arrested without incident.

Police said the vehicle was confirmed stolen and a stolen handgun was recovered from the vehicle. Police said it was also discovered the driver was wanted in connection to a homicide.

The suspects were treated for minor injuries on the scene, police said. No officers were injured and the incident is under further investigation.