Bicyclist dies after being hit by car on Detroit's west side

The Detroit News

A 36-year-old man riding a bicycle died Sunday evening after being struck by a car on the southbound Southfield Service Drive at Sawyer in Detroit.

The man was struck at about 5 p.m. when he apparently rode into oncoming traffic after crossing the overpass over the freeway, said Detroit police Officer Holly Lance, citing preliminary information.

The mas struck by a Ford Taurus driven by a 26-year-old female, who stopped at the scene of the accident. Medical responders took the man to a local hospital, where he died, Lance said.

"(The) Fatal Squad is investigating the circumstances to find out exactly what happened," Lance said. "They are still investigating."

No further information was available late Sunday.