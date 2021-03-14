Motorcyclist killed in collision on Detroit's west side

A man was killed Saturday evening after his motorcycle collided with a car on Detroit's west side, police said.

The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed around 7:15 p.m. when it struck a black Ford Fusion at Grand River and Greydale, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

An investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Homicide Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260.