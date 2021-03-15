Detroit man, 20, drives self to hospital after being shot

Detroit — A 20-year-old Detroit man drove himself to a hospital Sunday night after being shot, police said.

The shooting took place about 11:35 p.m. in a home on the 17300 block of Mansfield, police said. That's on Detroit's west side, north of West McNichols and west of Greenfield.

Police describe the shooter as an "unknown" man, and offered no information on the circumstances prior to the shooting.

The victim is listed in stable condition.