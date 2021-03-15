Wait continues: Ford Field COVID-19 vaccination registration delayed

Detroit — Those frantically refreshing the Meijer website hoping to reserve a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Ford Field Monday should take a deep breath.

Online registration for the Ford Field vaccination clinic was set to be open Monday, but by the afternoon, the registration portal continues to take prospective patients to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services website.

The mass vaccination site is set to launch March 24; however by Monday afternoon, Meijer and the Federal Emergency Management Agency are still working out details, said Mike Nowlin, a spokesman for the state site.

Henry Ford Health System is overseeing the clinic. Hospital spokesman David Olejarz said the link should be available later Monday.

The football arena, home to the Detroit Lions, will operate seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for eight weeks.

The site, supported by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, will administer 6,000 doses per day when it opens with the intent of ramping up capacity, Andy Slavitt, senior White House adviser for COVID response, said at a Friday briefing.

Any Michigan resident who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services vaccine prioritization guidance will be able to register for an appointment online at clinic.meijer.com.

Currently, residents 50 years and older with medical conditions, along with their caregivers and guardians of children with special needs are eligible.

Starting March 22, vaccine eligibility will extend to residents ages 16 and older with disabilities or medical conditions and by April 5, the state is expecting to expand eligibility to include all Michigan residents age 16 and up.

Ford Field most recently served as a vaccine site run by Meijer, vaccinating Michigan teachers and educational staff at a two-day clinic.

The Meijer clinic previously utilized the stadium's concord for registration, to house 20 sheeted rooms where pharmacists administered the shots and as a waiting area for people to sit for 15 minutes after receiving the shot.

Detroit is the state's hardest-hit city by the coronavirus, with 31,000 confirmed cases and 1,858 deaths linked to the virus. It also lies in the state's largest county, Wayne County.

Michigan ranks 29th in the nation for vaccine distribution having administered 2.9 million of 3.4 million doses it's been given.

Henry Ford Health System officials are planning to administer the Pfizer vaccine for the first three weeks. Those vaccinated within that timeframe will be guaranteed a second dose during the fourth, fifth and sixth weeks of operation.

The brand of vaccine to be supplied during the final two weeks of the mass vaccination site has not yet been determined, hospital officials said in a press release.

Dr. Steven Rockoff, Henry Ford's chief of emergency management, will also serve as the director of the mass vaccination site.

“Henry Ford Health System is thrilled to serve as the health system partner for this mass vaccination effort, joining our local, state and federal partners to expand vaccination opportunities, especially in our underserved communities,” Rockoff said.

Health officials toured the domed stadium last month. The site will be managed by the state of Michigan with support from FEMA, as well as Wayne County, Detroit, Ford Field, Meijer, Henry Ford Health System and the Lions, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office.

The site will have free parking and the shots are administered at no cost to those receiving the vaccine.

The site will serve residents in the broader southeast Michigan area and is expected to administer 5,000 shots each day on-site and an additional 1,000 per day through a mobile option.

FEMA has obligated over $27.5 million and deployed over 25 federal personnel to Michigan to support vaccination operations statewide, the White House said.

