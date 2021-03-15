Train hits unoccupied van on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police report no injuries after a train hit an unoccupied van on Detroit's west side early Monday morning.

The collision took place about 2:50 a.m. in the area of Joy Road and St. Mary's, police said. That's west of Greenfield.

Detroit police say the van was a white Chevrolet. It was left on the tracks, but no one was inside.

No one in the area or on the train was hurt, police said.

The Consolidated Rail Corporation runs that train line, according to U.S. Department of Transportation records. Monday's crash was the fourth at that site, with crashes in 2018, 2004 and 1982.

No one was hurt or injured in the prior crashes either, records show.