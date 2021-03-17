SUBSCRIBE NOW
DETROIT

Firefighters evacuating downtown Detroit's Penobscot Building due to smoke

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Firefighters are on the scene of an emergency at the historic Penobscot Building in downtown Detroit, officials said.

Deputy Detroit Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said the department dispatched firefighters at about 9:33 a.m. after receiving a call about smoke in the building's boiler room.

Fire and EMS officials clear the sidewalk out front of the Griswold entrance of the Penobscot Building in Detroit.

"They're still on the scene," he said. "They're evacuating the building."

He said no injuries have been reported at this time.

"Apparently, the smoke is coming in through the electrical feed of the building, so DTE Energy crews are responding as well," Fornell said.

Officials for Triple Properties Detroit, which manages the building, could not be reached for comment.

